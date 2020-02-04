Nothing fishy here: New Gorton's campaign confronts seafood skeptics

Leather jacket-donning bikers, picky children and farmer’s market shoppers may not seem like target consumers for frozen fish sticks, but Gorton’s Seafood is aiming to prove that wrong in its new campaign.

The "Stick with Fish" spots, created by AOR Connelly Partners, introduces actor and comedian Jude Flannelly as its brand ambassador who is on a mission to take on seafood skeptics. This new work is part of Gorton’s mission to evolve with consumers’ needs and lifestyles.

Founded in 1849, the brand is often viewed as outdated or unhealthy due to its age and frozen nature, but Gorton’s is reinventing itself. The company has been adding new processing methods and sustainability practices, as well as reinventing its food items.

See how Gorton’s is using humor to address its issues and engage new and younger consumers in the spots below.

The integrated campaign, which comes as Gorton’s veteran Kurt Hogan takes on the role of CEO, will run through early April across national and connected TV, programmatic digital video, search, social, OOH and more.

Gorton’s Marketing VP Chris Hussey has also played a critical role in helping to revamp the brand. Over the last year, she has helped the brand drive innovation, reimagine products and transform its marketing efforts to better engage today’s consumers.