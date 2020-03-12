The Not Company wants people to know that plant based food is pretty good

by Michael Heusner Added 3 hours ago

Plant-based foods are good for your body, animals, the environment -- and your taste buds?

It's no secret that plant-based foods are better for the environment, our bodies, and the world in general -- but how do they taste?

According to The Not Company’s latest campaign, the answer is, actually not pretty bad. 

If "hm, not bad" was a facial expression, it would be this one:

The shrugged shoulders raised eyebrows, and widened eyes are the universal sign of "this $%!& is actually pretty good."

Instantly recognizable whether it's coming from a chicken, a small child, a Venus flytrap, or an anthropomorphic cloud. 

The company’s inaugural work with Gut Agency promises a delicious taste, and a positive environmental impact via line of plant-based foods from burgers to milk.

The company, which uses artificial intelligence to create sustainable and affordable foods from plants is currently working with Burger King to develop the plant-based "Rebel Whopper" and has even attracted investment from Jeff Bezos. 

"NotCo is everything the agency wants from a client: they do not comply with what is established and strive to generate social changes from within the food industry to reach a new sustainable system. Being part of this revolution makes us infinitely happy", said Joaquín Cubría and Nacho Ferioli, CCOs at GUT.

