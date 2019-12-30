Northwestern Mutual highlights real, human stories in new drive

by Oliver McAteer Added 10 hours ago

GSD&M helps with the brand's next installment of 'Spend Your Life Living' campaign.

Financial planning company Northwestern Mutual is getting real with its consumers.

The brand partnered with GSD&M to bring human stories to the forefront of its continued "Spend Your Life Living" campaign with a series of spots which highlight important topics like starting a family. 

A spokesperson for the brand said: "Northwestern Mutual is launching a new ad campaign that showcases powerful, personal stories of how financial planning helps Americans live the lives they want – especially as they navigate realities such as living in multigenerational households (as is the case with 64 million Americans), managing fertility treatments (about half (48%) of families have either used them or know someone who has) and more real-life scenarios."

The ads are inspired by real client experiences and feature powerful, diverse and emotive stories.

"Spend Your Life Living" launched in 2017 and has increased unique visits to Northwestern Mutual’s website by 66 percent and driven leads up 477 percent.

The new drive is running December 28 through January 27.

