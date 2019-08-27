Northwell taps StrawberryFrog for next brand evolution

Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health care provider, has hired movement marketing shop Strawberry Frog to lead its advertising, following a competitive review.

Northwell led the review process, with support from Accenture. JWT previously worked on the business.

The account shift comes about three and a half years after Northwell rebranded from North Shore-LIJ Health System, which was a seven-year journey for the health care system.

"We’re excited to partner with StrawberryFrog as we enter the next phase of Northwell’s brand evolution as a nationally recognized clinical, academic and research enterprise," said Ramon Soto, senior VP and and chief marketing and communications officer for Northwell Health, in a statement.

Soto added: "With a proven track record of delivering movement marketing to leading brands, StrawberryFrog demonstrated outstanding insight and creative ability throughout the pitch process, enabling them to earn our business and trust."

Since founding StrawberryFrog in 1999 as a "movement marketing and design company, Creative Chairman Scott Goodson and his team have focused on making change through societal movements.