No risk is the best kind of risk, according to FanDuel's new drive

As the Super Bowl approaches, daily fantasy sports provider FanDuel, in partnership with BBH NY, has lowered the ante by offering first-time risk-free bets of up to $500.

But what’s life without a little risk?

That’s the mantra of one (fake) disappointed fan who lambasts FanDuel for taking risk out of the equation as he vows to spice things up again.

With a setup that would make Jigsaw proud, guests at this particular fan’s home are forced to dodge snakes in the toilet, exposed flaming wires, batteries on the stairwell and perhaps the worst household danger of them all -- a trip hazard from torn up carpeting.

Dodging death traps on your way to the snack bowl does make the game more exciting, even more so than risking it all on