No one would care if 77% of brands died overnight, study claims

Nearly 80 percent of brands could vanish from the face of the Earth and no one would care, according to a new study.

On the flipside, brands which are viewed as meaningful or making the world a better place are outperforming the stock market by 134 percent and seeing their share of wallet multiply by nine.

Havas Global’s Meaningful Brands 2019 study, that analysed 1800 brands in 31 countries, with 350,000 respondents, confirmed buying today is a political act and the power of consumers to impact change is greater than ever.

"There is no doubt about it: Being meaningful is good for business," stressed Maria Garrido, chief insights officer at Havas Group and SVP brand marketing, Vivendi.

"Our findings show that consumers will reward brands who want to make the world a better place and who reflect their values. A massive 77 percent of consumers prefer to buy from companies who share their values. Brand activism will become a crucial part of a brand’s strategy."

The research revealed that 55 percent of consumers believe brands actually have a more important role than our governments to create a better future.

This year’s top ten performing Meaningful Brands are: Google, PayPal, Mercedes-Benz, WhatsApp, YouTube, Johnson & Johnson, Gillette, BMW, Microsoft and Danone.

Retail, electronics and food are the top three most meaningful industries for Western Europe. This is compared to food, automotive and transport for Eastern Europe and consumer goods, food and entertainment for North America.

Respondents indicated that content is falling massively short of consumer expectations. While 90 percent of consumers expect brands to provide content, more than half the content is drowned out by immense cyber noise.

Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO Havas Group, added: "Meaningful Brands 2019 reveals that meaningful brands outperform the stock market by 134 percent. Brands really need to meaningfully engage with their audience to drive business."