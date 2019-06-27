Nivea responds to 'homophobic' allegations after FCB resigns business

Nivea has responded to allegations of a homophobic comment made on a call with FCB which is believed to have ultimately led to the demise of their relationship.

The agency has resigned its creative business with the Beiersdorf brand, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

A spokesperson for Beiersdorf AG told Campaign US this is "the right time for a new beginning in Nivea’s brand management and creative work."

While it did not directly address the allegations, Nivea stressed such behavior will not be tolerated.

The spokesperson continued: "We understand that emotions and news interest are intensified when a longtime business relationship comes to an end – however, we ask for understanding that we don’t comment on unsubstantiated speculations around this matter.

"Nonetheless we wish to express our concern on the reported allegations as they do not reflect the values of Beiersdorf, Nivea and our employees worldwide. No form of discrimination, direct and indirect, is or will be tolerated. We are strongly committed to diversity, mutual respect, equal opportunity and tolerance -- this stance and belief is shared and lived throughout Beiersdorf.

"We are an international company with more than 20,000 employees with very different genders, ethnicities, orientations, backgrounds and personalities worldwide. Through our products, we touch millions of consumers around the globe every day. We know and cherish that individuality and diversity in all regards brings inspiration and creativity to our society and to us as a company."

FCB declined to comment.