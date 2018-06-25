Nissan shifts creative business back to TBWA from Zimmerman

Nissan has moved its creative business back to TBWA after shifting it to sibling agency Zimmerman early last year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

TBWA had handled Nissan’s main brand campaign work for about 30 years prior to the transition in 2017. Zimmerman, which historically had done sales, promotions and dealer work for the automaker, will still work with the brand on other parts of the business, Campaign has learned.

TBWA declined to comment and referred queries to the client. Nissan did not respond to an inquiry for comment.

The change back to TBWA was led internally by Nissan rather than through a review.

On Friday, Carlos Ghosn – CEO of Renault and chairman of Nissan and Mitsubishi, told shareholders there is "zero chance" that Renault would acquire Nissan and Mitsubishi. The news comes after Ghosn said in March that he planned on reviewing the structure of the group and its alliance.

Last week, Nissan announced that it plans on expanding in Africa, the Middle East and India as part of its six-year midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022.