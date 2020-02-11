Nintendo Switch's airport pop-ups are just plane awesome

Few audiences are more captive than people waiting in airports.

Nintendo of America, based in Redmond, Washington, hopes to alleviate travelers’ boredom while introducing them to the brand’s latest hardware at a handful of airport pop-up installations.

Nintendo Switch On The Go pop-up lounges will be in place until the end of March at Dallas Love Field Airport, Chicago’s O’Hare, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C.

The lounges will feature Nintendo Switch models, home consoles with a removable portable device and Nintendo Switch Lite devices, which are strictly hand-held. Nintendo will also use On The Go pop-up lounges to demo some of its more popular titles, including The Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Tetris.

There will be comfortable seating and charging stations. Travelers will be able to buy the items on-site and have them shipped to their chosen destinations.

Nintendo Switch has shown up in a range of different locations over the past year to underscore the at-home and on-the-go versatility of the gaming system.

In 2019, Nintendo took installations across the U.S., stopping at summer festivals and state fairs across the U.S. during the Nintendo Switch Roadtrip.

"With a vast library of exciting entertainment to launch into, we hope travelers discover that Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite make great companions for their trips," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.

As it did during last year’s Nintendo is partnering with one of its top retailers, Target. Travelers who stop by the installation can pick up a Nintendo Switch branded luggage handle wrap and a $10 coupon for a Nintendo purchase of $75 or more.