Nike’s first esports ad launches gamers into training hell

Most people don’t like to be told to work out. So W+K Shanghai’s creative director Jeff Fang and his team set out to conceptualise a film that would encourage gamers to train their bodies and minds without coming across as preachy.
“Gamers are incredibly competitive. Top players put in 16-hour days, six days a week—which can take a massive toll on their body. We believe strengthening their bodies and minds can help take their game to the next level,” said Fang.
“It’s not just about strengthening the body. Both sport and working out build mental strength too. The same discipline that helps you grind out a 10k can help you grind out a marathon gaming session.”
Enter Camp Next Level. An intense gamer training camp where LPL legend UZI and his workout guru NXT push gamers to reach their full potential with a series of arduous workouts. The result is quick cuts of slapstick scenes and silly visual effects. Ad Nut thinks it’s a lot of fun.
Nike’s place in the esports world may still be fuzzy, but the brand has always been steadfast about its stance that “if you have a body, you are an athlete”. Some might argue that Nike jostling its way into the gaming world is a stretch, but Ad Nut thinks this is definitely one of the better brand efforts in the category of 'keeping up with millennials and Gen Zs'.
CREDITS
Client
Steve Tsoi - Vice President of Marketing, Nike Greater China Simon Lee - Senior Creative Director, Nike Greater China
Che Lin - Senior Brand Communications Director, Nike Greater China
Jimmy Chen - Brand Communications Strategist, Nike Greater China Diana Tang - Art Director, Nike Greater China
JT Griffith – Music Licensing Manager
Ryan Luo - Designer, Nike Greater China
W+K Shanghai
Ian Toombs, Vivian Yong - Executive Creative Director
Jeff Fang, Matt Meszaros - Creative Director
Gem Xu / Jing Qiu, Josh King - Copywriter / Art Director
Raymond Lau - Producer
Chuck Xu, Xueer Ren, Elaine Weng - Account Team Member(s)
Renee Zhang - Head of Strategy Planning
Chris Kirkup - Senior Planner
Bart An - Junior Planner
Jessica Deng - Business Affairs
Production
Production Company - Loft Films
Director - Adam Lau
DP - Allen Lv
Executive Producer - Geok Lem
VFX Company - MPC
