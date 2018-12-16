Nike, Budweiser, Tide among brands that won Twitter in 2018

For the second consecutive year, Twitter has selected which brands have won on the social platform across a range of categories, such as brand voice, best banter and six-second video.

Twitter added a couple new themes this year, including brand purpose and launch moments.

The brand strategy team at Twitter aims "to create human centric ideas worth talking about" to help its biggest advertisers get the most out of the platform, said Ryan Oliver, head of US brand strategy at Twitter.

"What we wanted to do was take a closer look at different trends in the marketplace, but also map back to the power of Twitter," he said.

Brand purpose was one of the biggest buzzwords of 2018, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Nike won the category for its Kaepernick work.

Nike took a stand and sparked important conversations - especially on Twitter. Oliver said he thinks more marketers are going to take risks going forward and pick sides on divisive issues.

Tide took the top spot in Twitter’s six-second category, just like it won the Super Bowl this year. The brand was able to take its witty "It’s a Tide Ad" campaign and cut it up into short, snappy Twitter content, including gifs.

Best event activation went to Budweiser, which is widely lauded for winning the "digital World Cup" through its Bud Man of the Match World Cup effort. Budweiser was the most mentioned brand on Twitter during the tournament.

Apple’s Tim Cook wins in best c-suite strategy for his use of Twitter this year, which includes speaking out about world issues and his own company events and innovations. "Tim Cook created a playbook on how an executive can use Twitter," said Oliver.

KFC nabbed best brand voice for its clever way of engaging fans through the year, including they live-tweeting General Hospital, while Heinz Ketchup won in launch moment for the debut of Mayochup on the platform.

Best banter goes to Wendy’s and Little Debbie for their interactive "Twitter Talk Show," which even got other brands, like Pop Tarts and Moonpie, to jump in on the fun.

Apple takes the cake in live-streaming for inviting the whole world to watch its new products event on Twitter this fall. The brand had never before used an outside party for live-streaming until this event.

NBA on TNT was the winner in best use of creators for how it leveraged Twitter’s creator community named Niche to find local artists in key NBA cities.

We can’t forget about #DillyDilly and #PhillyPhilly. Bud Light won the best way to fuel fans for year for its memorable ads that lent themselves nicely for Twitter conversation among beer and football fans.

After NFL Eagles player Lane Johnson said that he’d buy the whole city of Philadelphia a beer if the team won the Super Bowl, Bud Light decided to jump onboard. The brand promised on Twiter to buy the community a beer if the Eagles won the big game – perhaps not expecting the team to get as far as it did. Philadelphia fans began tweeting "Philly Philly" instead of "Dilly Dilly" and the Eagles even named a play in the Super Bowl after the slogan. Now there’s even a bronze #PhillyPhilly statue in front of the Eagles Stadium.

Lastly, HBO’s Silicon Valley wins the best digital to physical activation category for its "SliceLine" effort, which allowed fans to tweet #SliceLine along with a pizza emoji to get cheesy pies delivered straight to their homes.

For a recap of the brand winners in the U.S., see below.

Best Brand Voice

The brand that has consistently and strategically been able to define and leverage their own Twitter voice - authentic, fun and maybe even sassy in their Twitter conversation.

Winner: @KFC

Best Digital to Physical Activation

The brand that brought the magic of Twitter into real life by converging digital and experiential.

Winner: @SiliconHBO

Best C-Suite Strategy

The CEO / executive that is using Twitter to connect directly with consumers.

Winner: @tim_cook

Best Banter

Two are better than one, and these brands created buzz through Twitter exchanges that led to cheeky moments or product announcements.

Winner: @Wendys, @LittleDebbie

Best Use of Live-Streaming (Video)

The brand that took the live experience to a new level, bringing consumers into the fold in innovative ways.

Winner: @Apple

Best Six-Second Video

The brand that showed a story can be told in even the shortest formats.

Winner: @Tide

Best Use of Creators

The brand that leveraged influencers and creators to spread the word on campaigns in new and interesting ways.

Winner: @NBAonTNT

Best Brand Purpose

The brand that took a stand, tapped into what’s happening and connected to culture in a genuine, authentic way.

Winner: @nike

Best Event Activation

The brand that was able to complement big cultural events and drive rich conversation around those moments.

Winner: @budweiser

Best Launch Moment

The brand that creatively used Twitter to launch a new product or campaign.

Winner: @heinzketchup_us

Best Way to Fuel Fans

The brand that was able to consistently reward their most devoted fans with exclusive content to drive conversation and excitement on Twitter.

Winner: @budlight