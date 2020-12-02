Nielsen names global chief marketing and communications officer

Jamie Moldafsky will spearhead the integrated global function for Nielsen’s global media business.

Nielsen Holdings has appointed Jamie Moldafsky as chief marketing and communications officer. She will report to CEO David Kenny.

Moldafsky will work to reshape Nielsen's brand and product presence as the company aims to give agencies, brands and media owners a better and more reflective understanding of markets.

“I’m excited to work with the talented comms and marketing teams to leverage and build on their expertise in order to continue to establish the Nielsen brand as the gold standard in measuring audiences, especially critical when these audiences are undergoing an unprecedented shift in media habits at the hands of technological innovation,” Moldafsky said.

Before joining Nielsen, Moldafsky was CMO at Wells Fargo Bank, where she spent almost a decade leading the company's marketing, including global brand strategy and management, product marketing, media, research and analytics, meetings, events and sponsorships and reputation.

Former Ketchum CEO Barri Rafferty, named the bank’s communications leader this summer, absorbed much of Moldafsky’s responsibilities in September.

Prior to Wells Fargo, Moldafsky held a series of senior marketing, communications and general management roles at American Express, Charles Schwab and Whirlpool, where she was GM of KitchenAid.

“At such a transformative time for our company and the media industry, Jamie’s experience successfully building best-in-class marketing strategies will help us accelerate the next era for Nielsen,” Kenny said in a LinkedIn post congratulating Moldafsky.

In November, Nielsen said it is planning to sell Nielsen Connect to Advent International. The deal is expected to close in Q2 2021.

