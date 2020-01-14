NFL's John Randle is back and more zen than ever in latest Sleep Number ad

NFL trash-talking legend John Randle has returned as Sleep Number’s spokesperson for this year’s playoff season.

Following up on his confectionary-based apology tour for his bad behavior on the field, Randle is back, promoting the John Randle Center for Trash Talking Awareness and Self-Healing, in Sleep Number’s latest NFL campaign.

Inspired by the great night’s rest that he received on his Sleep Number bed, Randle, who once called a rival "tall as a ************************ and weak as hell" in a particularly testy game, is now all about karmic balance and spiritual healing -- a sort of detox for the pottymouth’s in your life.

No four-letter words allowed in this tantric oasis, complete with flowing robes, ethereal gongs, and hot stone massages, showcasing what a great night’s sleep can do for you.

Sleep Number, which has been the official Sleep + Wellness Partner of the NFL since 2018 saw Randle’s previous reputation as a top tier trash-talker as the perfect opportunity to put a humorous spin on their campaign.

"John's larger-than-life, charming personality lent itself so well to a fun and engaging approach. John has enjoyed the life-changing benefits of proven-quality sleep so much through his Sleep Number 360 smart bed, he just can't wait to share the benefits with the world," said Kevin Brown, and Sean Burke, Sleep Number CMO and VP of creative respectively.

According to Brown and Burke (Sleep Numbers of 35 and 55 respectively), their partnership with the NFL has resulted in more than 2,000 active players, Hall of Famers, Legends, trainers and staff using the Sleep Number 360 smart bed.

