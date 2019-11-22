NFL CMO Tim Ellis to keynote Campaign US Agency of the Year Awards

NFL’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Tim Ellis is to keynote Campaign US’ inaugural Agency of the Year Awards.

He joins a powerful lineup of judges which includes marketing heads from some of the world’s biggest brands.

Tables for the event are now open.

Ellis made an immediate impact on America’s most popular league when he arrived in August 2018.

After two consecutive seasons of dips in viewership, media consumption of NFL games rose five percent for the 2018 season. Ellis oversaw the direction and production of the League’s 2019 Super Bowl commercial titled 'The 100-Year Game'.

The 2019 NFL Draft set new records in media consumption and fan attendance for the 83-year-old event. More than 47.5 million viewers tuned in over the three-day event making it the most watched Draft ever while over 600,000 fans filled the streets of Nashville to celebrate the newest class of NFL rookies, easily shattering the previous attendance record (250,000 in 2017).

The Campaign US Agency of the Year Awards, recognize inspired leadership, creative excellence, outstanding business performance and overall achievements for both agencies and individuals.

Marketers helping crown this year's winners include: Burger King’s Fernando Machado as Judge Chair; Hasbro’s Jamie Gutfreund; Heather Malenshek of Harley Davidson; McDonald’s Steve Hill; MillerCoors’ Michelle St. Jacques; Judy Lee of Pinterest; Eric Lent from InterContinental Hotels; Spotify's Jackie Jantos; Marie Gulin-Merle of Calvin Klein and PVH; Julie Winskie of Guardian Life; Feeding America's Catherine Davis and; Brent Mitchell of E!.

Campaign US Editor Lindsay Stein said: "We are thrilled to have such incredible marketers on our jury for Campaign US' inaugural Agency of the Year Awards, celebrating the brilliant talent and companies in this region. These awards have been a marker of success for adland in Asia and the U.K., and now it's time to shine a light on the industry's best and brightest in America."