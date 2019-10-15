New York Lottery drops heavy metal album on Spotify and it's actually good

by Oliver McAteer Added 8 hours ago

Black Titanium is the least New York Lottery thing ever. But we're into it.

Dude. You heard about that gnarly heavy metal band, Black Titanium

They shred. 

JSM Music released the debut EP on Spotify today. Only thing is, it’s not actually a band -- it’s a new Scratch-Off Game from the New York Lottery with a top prize of $10,000,000.

The lottery partnered with its agency of record, McCann New York, to devise a campaign that defines exactly what Black Titanium is, by stating what it isn’t. 

A TV spot directed by Matt Aselton imagines what Black Titanium as a heavy metal band. The initiative was taken a step further with a JSM collaboration for a fake mini-album.

They’re ads disguised as songs. But don’t let that deter your ear holes -- the tunes are actually pretty legit, if you’re into that heavy metal thing.  

Meanwhile, on social, the New York Lottery is comparing the high-jackpot Scratch-Off Game to other items that Black Titanium could be, like a premium credit card or a fancy cologne. 

