New women's urgent healthcare Femme teams up with Odysseus Arms

Welcome to Femme -- urgent care designed for women, by women.

The service, designed for those seeking help for OB/GYN-related issues, is the pioneering movement from Bloom Medical Management Group LLC.

The next generation women’s care facility has partnered with San Francisco agency Odysseus Arms to brand its disruptive health service.

"The women’s health segment has been overlooked and underserved," said Bloom Medical CEO Sarah Alwen, MSc, DVM, who founded the company and her husband, chief medical officer Dennis Idowu MD.

"Women are lacking access to timely, efficient and specialized care they can be confident in. This is particularly true for working women, pregnant women, mothers, or a combination of all of the above.

"None of us have the time to wait for an appointment with our OB/GYN practitioner or the patience to go to a traditional urgent care and disrobe for a non-specialist who doesn’t intimately understand our needs."

The duo recognized the demand for a more nimble and specialized health service to meet the needs of modern women. Femme exists to fill the gap that falls between the primary physician’s office and the emergency room.

It will be open 7 days a week, 12 hours a day and offers the full scope of women’s health services including gynecological care and procedures, pregnancy evaluation, STD screenings and treatment, birth control, laboratory work, and more -- all administered by licensed OB/GYN specialists.

"It was important to find a partner with expertise in start-up branding, but it was even more meaningful to us that Odysseus Arms is women-owned," Alwen continued. "Their female-powered creative team demonstrated a deep empathy and passion for this project that ultimately won our hearts and our business.

"It’s that intimate understanding of our mission that guided Odysseus Arms to name our clinic. We chose the name Femme for its unapologetic and unmistakable womanhood. It’s the most powerful prefix in the dictionary."

Not only is Femme more accessible -- it’s more comfortable. Alwen designed the facility to be warm and welcoming so it feels "more like a spa than an emergency room."

The flagship Femme clinic will open in Thousand Oaks, California in the third quarter of 2019, with plans to expand to additional facilities in the next year. Odysseus Arms will lead next steps in brand development, including website design, launch materials, and a range of experiential brand activations.

"Finally, women’s health care designed by women," said Odysseus Arms Partner and Associate Creative Director Madeline Lambie. "Femme is born at a time when women are leading every major social and political movement.

"Things are changing, and it’s an honor to support Sarah in her own movement to make specialized urgent care accessible to women. When it comes to our health, we don’t have time to wait three days to get in to see our doctor. We want to get in and out on our lunch break with the prescription or peace of mind we need and get back to cashing checks and writing history."

This is Odysseus Arms’ third win in Q1 of 2019. In January, Farmers Insurance selected the agency to launch its Millennial-focused Toggle brand. In February, Wonolo, a digital marketplace for employment, tapped Odysseus Arms to build their brand architecture as the first step in redefining the culture of work.

Odysseus Arms Founder and CEO Libby Brockhoff has lead the creative development process.

"As an entrepreneur, I’m mad I didn’t think of this first," Brockhoff joked. "As a woman and a mother, I recognize how necessary this service model is. As a new mom, I spent countless nights up worried about my body and my baby. This service is the answer to the uncertainty and obstacles women face with their health in all stages of life."