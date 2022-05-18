New trade organization forms to help DE&I leaders succeed

It’s a tale as old as time: A company hires a DE&I leader, but fails to give them the necessary support and investment to succeed in the role.

Sheryl Daija (pictured above), former chief strategy officer for the Mobile Marketing Association and general manager at the IAB, wanted to put her trade org experience to work toward solving this inertia in the marketing and advertising industry.

In April she launched BRIDGE — an acronym for belonging, representation, inclusion, diversity and equity, with the ‘G’ representing the gap that still needs to be filled. The trade organization debuted with 20 members and a board of directors that include chief marketing and diversity officers from major companies such as IBM, Campbell’s, Salesforce, GroupM, Discover and NBCUniversal.

Daija, who grew up in South Africa during apartheid and is now part of a multiracial family, recognized the need for an organization like BRIDGE after spending time with chief diversity officers across various companies.

“What was very clear to me was that the role of chief diversity officer is pretty lonely in a lot of organizations,” she told Campaign US. “They’re kind of siloed, over in the corner, and [told] ‘OK, you fix this.’ It’s not only the chief diversity officer’s job to drive change in the organization. That convergence between them and the rest of the business is critical.”

Unlike typical trade organizations that form around industry sectors, BRIDGE is entirely committed to helping chief diversity officers connect with key stakeholders across their companies. The organization will provide training, assessment tools and research that help companies identify the gaps in their DE&I strategies and create customized plans to fill them — and measure results and progress.

BRIDGE held its first board meeting recently and is working on its first report, which involves interviewing roughly 40 DE&I business leaders to identify common practices that contribute to marketplace inequities.

“Our commitment is to be action-oriented,” Daija said.

Randi Stipes, CMO at The Weather Company and IBM Watson, was interested in joining BRIDGE’s board because the industry is stuck in a phase of admiring its diversity issue and struggling to take action.

“Even though nearly every corporation and industry group has DE&I on its agenda, BRIDGE is the first that’s all in. This is its agenda,” she told Campaign US. “It is laser-focused on helping companies create the shift where DE&I becomes everybody’s responsibility versus just a few.”

As BRIDGE grows, it hopes to “be the resource for the industry’s DE&I efforts,” Daija said — sharing diverse perspectives, developing best practices, offering resources from underrepresented communities and helping companies develop action plans and measure their success.

“When we’re all working from the same place, change can start to happen,” she said.