New spot celebrates little-known benefit of Goodwill shopping

That awesome cat T-shirt with laser beams shooting from its eyes you bought from Goodwill does more than just make you laugh -- it helps someone get a job.

More than 87 cents of each dollar spent in Goodwill stores is reinvested in communities across the country to create job placement and training programs.

This important cause is being highlighted in a new campaign from Digitas and the Ad Council.

"With ‘Bring Good Home,’ our team wanted to depict the fact that there’s no small find at a Goodwill thrift store," said Atit Shah, chief creative officer for Digitas North America.

"People don’t realize that buying that ironic T-shirt or kitten-shaped teapot at a Goodwill store actually fuels local job training and career opportunities right in their community. You’re actually adding to the neighborhood fabric, and giving your whole town a reason to cheer."

The PSA, created pro bono, humorously depicts Goodwill shoppers as local heroes by showing an entire town rallying around one indecisive shopper, encouraging her to make the purchase and erupting in wild celebrations when she does.

Campaign elements include TV, radio, digital, social, print and OOH. The print and digital PSAs will also be sent to independent Goodwill organizations across the country so they can be customized to feature real shoppers in their own communities.

Media partners include Facebook, GroundTruth, Pinterest and Teemo. The initiative will be extended on social media with activations encouraging shoppers to show off their best finds with the hashtag #BringGoodHome.

"In the five years since we started our partnership with Goodwill, this campaign has resulted in over 360 million pounds of donations, benefiting countless individuals," said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. "‘Bring Good Home’ takes our campaign in a new direction with heartwarming ads that celebrate shoppers for helping their neighbors who face barriers to employment."

Goodwill’s network of 161 community-based organizations collectively prepare nearly 300,000 people each year for new jobs and career advancement.