New Orleans redefines tourism marketing with IGTV travel show

New Orleans: All swamp tours and Mardi Gras, right?

Maybe ten years ago, when tourism marketing lacked the imagination is has today.

Think nicher. Think more all-female motorcycle club called the Caramel Curves.

"This isn’t what tourism advertising is ‘supposed to look like,’" said Andrew Hunter, 360i creative director (and NOLA native). He’s part of the agency team that worked with the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation.

"It doesn’t show off New Orleans’ most iconic landmarks or its most famous residents. It gives you glimpses of what it’s like to actually live here through the eyes of a group of remarkable women from our community."

"Unexpected Tour Guides," is a one-of-a-kind new IGTV travel show that first season features New Orleans’ all-female, all-badass bike club who invite three unsuspecting travel influencers -- Alyssa Ramos (@mylifesatravelmovie), Ashley Renne (@heyashleyrenne), and Dan Brian (@mallow610) -- to hop on the back of their bikes to take a ride beyond the famous French Quarter. Together, they uncover businesses and neighborhoods off-the-beaten-path.

The campaign’s goal is to inspire tourists to dig deeper and discover the stories, cultures, and hidden treasures of New Orleans that they never knew existed. Shot exclusively for IGTV, and available to watch today on @VisitNewOrleans, the series was created in partnership with local production company Alibi Films.

"We’re psyched about this platform," Hunter continued. "Any opportunity to put great, longer-form storytelling directly into the hands (and pockets) of fans is a good one. The possibilities are endless.

"We shot everything exclusively for IGTV. That meant taking cameras and literally turning them on their side, and creating a mixed-media, chaotic style that makes you feel like you’re riding along with them.

"The only thing stopping someone from winning an Emmy for an IGTV series is the Television Academy rulebook."

Mark Romig, president and CEO of New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation, added: "The overall goal of Unexpected Tour Guides is to shed light on lesser-known attractions and retail that the city of New Orleans experiences for its visitors. It gives us an opportunity to really pull the entire community of New Orleans into the tourism product, which is so important to our economy."