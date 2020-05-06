New Mother's Day campaign offers gift suggestion: 'Leave Mom the Fuck Alone'

This year for Mother’s Day, moms really only want one gift: To be left the fuck alone.

Independent agency Yard NYC is bringing that concept to life in its new campaign, which recognizes that so many mothers are juggling conference calls and working from home duties along with homeschooling their children amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The "Leave Mom the Fuck Alone" effort suggests to loved ones – in a funny and honest way – that giving moms a break this year will be the most valuable gift they can receive for Mother’s Day.

In addition to an animated video (below), the social campaign includes custom merchandise, such as tote bags, and digital swag like iPhone wallpapers, desktop wallpapers and Zoom backgrounds for purchase.

Leave Mom The Fuck Alone from YARD on Vimeo.

"Seeing so many moms leading the charge at work, carrying so much of the weight on the front lines and figuring out how to homeschool on the fly moved us to want to celebrate moms in a big way this year," said Ruth Bernstein, CEO of YARD NYC.

She added: "As a mom myself, I know how difficult it can be to juggle everything and I applaud how moms are making it work. But we didn’t think the world needed another sad and sappy spot talking about ‘these unprecedented times’, so we decided to cut through the noise and have a little fun."

Perhaps most importantly, the campaign has a philanthropic element too. All of the proceeds from the fun branded items purchased on leavemomthefuckalone.com will be donated to charity to help mothers affected by the coronavirus crisis.