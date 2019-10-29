New LGBT acceptance effort highlights shocking inequalities

America - the "land of the free and the home of the brave." And yet, somehow, businesses are allowed to legally fire, evict or deny service to members of the LGBT community in 30 states across the U.S.

NBCUniversal has teamed up with the Ad Council on its "Beyond I Do" campaign, which launched in 2015 to raise awareness of the discrimination that still exists in the states around LGBT people.

The new spot is told from the point of view of mother named Cori, whose son Andrew was fired when his boss found out he is gay.

"Telling a good story is the foundation of what we do at NBCUniversal, and when we had the opportunity to bring the Ad Council’s ‘Beyond I Do’ campaign to life, we jumped at the chance," said Steven Rummer, SVP of strategy, creative, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal.

He added: "Working alongside the Ad Council allowed us to step outside of our daily work, and use our creative resources and skills to shine a light on an important, personal and timely LGBTQ issue through the lens of a few truly inspiring individual stories."

The content will air across the NBCU portfolio to help viewers understand these inequalities, particularly with the recent Supreme Court hearings for Title VII and October being LGBT History Month. Title VII is a federal law that prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin and religion.

"This campaign has a clear and powerful message: we’re all human and deserve equal rights, yet in 30 states LGBT people are being denied basic rights. ‘Beyond I Do’ promotes empathy and understanding by sharing real stories of discrimination, and our work with our partners at NBCU extends the message with incredible heart," said Ad Council’s Chief Campaign Development Officer, Heidi Arthur.

"We’re grateful to NBCU for using their platform to reach tens of millions of viewers with a heartfelt story that exemplifies the personal impact of LGBT discrimination today," Arthur added.