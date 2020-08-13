New leaders at Virtue represent diversity and call for others to ‘Come Through’

Brooklyn-based ad agency Virtue has named Krystle Watler its new managing director, Americas, and tapped Genie Gurnani as its executive creative director, Americas. The agency, which is owned by Vice Media Group, also combined its operations in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo and Toronto under their leadership. The pair kicked open the door with a letter titled “Come Through,” calling all people of color to connect with the agency.

“I never thought about being a managing director,” said Watler, who previously ran business development at Virtue. “I never thought agency management saw me …. Kamala Harris is only going to be a great thing for this country.”

The naming of Sen. Kamala Harris as the Democratic vice presidential nominee on Tuesday is a beacon that will tell other women and people of color across advertising that they, too, can achieve true power, said the new leaders.

Gurnani, previously Virtue and Vice’s head of creative in the APAC region, added: “Imagine every other industry, every other sphere [reconsidering] who can take what jobs, who can lead what team? There is a halo effect.”

Both Watler and Gurnani have stories to tell about not being heard, and by extension not reaching out to diverse people in advertising. The open letter starts, “If only you know what we’d been through in order to come through,” and goes on to invite “anyone who's been made to feel like you can’t make it” to look for a home at Virtue.

“For me, specifically, I always felt like I had to dim down who I was in certain situations,” said Gurnani, a drag performer who has starred on the reality TV series Drag Race Thailand, the official Thai franchise of RuPaul’s Drag Race. “My creative ideas coming up as a creative were misinterpreted, and thought to be coming from a different direction then they were.”

Since the start of the year, Virtue’s Americas region has added Frosted Flakes, Cholula Hot Sauce, Canada Goose, Landshark Lager and others, to its roster. Clients look to Virtue to help them connect with younger and more diverse audiences.

“A lot of clients come to us ... to help them revitalize their reputations — legacy brands in need of repositioning to matter today,” said Watler. “Several brands are looking to engage with new, more diverse audiences.”

In recent months, Virtue has named Jorge Ortega as group creative director in Los Angeles, and Fernanda de Lamare as head of account services and business development in Brazil.