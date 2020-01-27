New Las Vegas slogan is so bad it's offensive to ears and eyes

My heart was torn asunder when I heard the new Las Vegas tagline.

Sin City’s infamous "what happens here, stays here" is being replaced with this disappointment: "What happens here, only happens here." It was officially announced with a 60-second commercial at the Grammys on Sunday.

It’s just so… blah. Nothing. It makes me feel nothing.

I don’t want to know how much time and money was spent by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and its ad agency R&R Partners replacing one word and removing another, because it makes me angry.

I get it. I get what they’re saying: Our city offers a unique experience unlike anywhere else. But this is Vegas, baby -- the sexiest tourism board in the world -- you’ve got permission to have fun, and crank that amp up to uncharted decibels. If the brief was to play it safe and be boring AF, then gold stars for everyone.

Here’s a much better idea: Keep the globally renowned tagline, because it’s amazing, and bolt on a new campaign called "we are what happens in Vegas."

Let this be a celebration of all those weird and wonderful stories too good to stay in Sin City -- like the couple who eloped in a last-minute tornado of spontaneity and romance, the lucky winner of an unexpected jackpot, the Hangover-style bachelorette party rescue mission.

These stories are no longer limited to Vegas. They’re too damn entertaining. They’re the cherries on life’s cake. People don’t lock away their shame and confine it to a clandestine strip in the middle of the desert anymore. They own their shit and sing it from the rooftops, unapologetically.

Move with the times, Vegas. Let people own the new tagline. Build a campaign with user-generated content as the foundation. Simple. Better. Real. Human.

Just a thought.