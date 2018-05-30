New HP data reveals that diverse marketing is profitable

HP and its Global Chief Marketing and Communication Officer, Antonio Lucio, have been on a mission since 2016 to advance diversity and inclusion in the industry, and the hard work is paying off.

In a year after launching its diversity initiative, Brand Monitor showed a six-point uptick in purchase intent for HP and HP Business drivers, and Marketing Mix Analysis, run by Nielsen, revealed a 33 percent increase in revenue per impression.

Also after working with the Association of National Advertisers to apply the group’s #SeeHer Gender Equality Measurement methodology to the brand’s ads, HP saw a five-point jump in effectiveness.

"After all the negative talk about our industry, I’m beginning to feel that this movement is alive and well, and that agencies, productions companies and marketers are beginning to get it, and there is holistic and systemic progress around diversity and inclusion, and not just around values, but that it’s good for business," said Lucio.

When Lucio first started his diversity push, he set targets for all HP agency partners around the number of women and people of color working on the business. The marketer’s top five roster agencies - BBDO Worldwide, Fred & Farid, gyro, PHD and Edelman - saw a 20-point increase in women in creative and account leadership roles.

HP was also the first sponsor of Free the Bid, an initiative focused on getting more female directors behind the camera. Before signing on, none of HP’s work was directed by women, but since joining, 59 percent of the brand’s global campaign films have been directed by women, all whom are Free the Bid directors.

Lucio also praised the fact that Free the Bid Founder Alma Har’el has increased the hiring and bidding of female directors by 400 percent across the industry. "That’s the power of committed people driving change," he said.

On the people of color front, Lucio said one of the problems HP’s agencies identified was pipeline, so the marketer decided to help solve that with its #MoreLikeMe initiative, in partnership with Cannes Lions.

The program, Lucio said, is aimed at helping to build the talent of racially and ethnically diverse creatives with five to 10 years of experience. Participants submitted their portfolios and wrote an essay about why diversity was important to them. Each roster agency selected three people to participate.

Facebook also nominated three participants from the industry – alumni of the 4A’s Multicultural Advertising Internship Program – to join #MoreLikeMe. All participants will attend the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity this year and join HP’s events. Facebook is further getting involved by sponsoring an Instagram Story School for the year-long program, offering mentorship opportunities and hosting a session on Facebook’s beach at Cannes.

Lucio, who is holding a mainstage session at Cannes called "Diversity – A Values Issue and Business Imperative – Requires Bold Action," added that HP has signed a partnership with The Female Quotient. Together, HP and TFQ are working to create and implement an algorithm to measure inclusion-related issues at companies, he said. The duo’s first event will be held at TFQ’s The Girls’ Lounge in Cannes.

The #MoreLikeMe pilot program participants include:

Adriana Leite, Senior Copywriter, Fred & Farid

Andrew Shaffer, Associate Creative Director, BBDO

Angela Chan, Associate Strategy Director, PHD

Anuli Akanegbu, Senior Planner, Edelman

David Jacobsen, Senior Producer, Giant Spoon

Eileen Zhao, Senior Strategist, Fred & Farid

Jack Hwang, Junior Designer, Fred & Farid

Janina Lagemann-Doné, Senior Strategist, Giant Spoon

Josh Noa, Senior Strategist, Giant Spoon

Maria Paz Arosemena, Group Account Director, PHD

Nivie Roberts, Account Executive, BBDO

Tammy Le Vasan, Account Director, BBDO

Ti'Ara Brown, Senior Account Executive, Edelman

Trang Tran, Account Manager, PHD

Tyson Greaves, Account Supervisor, Edelman

4A’s MAIP participants nominated by Facebook are:

Tim Austin, Art Director, KBS

Shaunah Zimmerman, Copywriter, Tribal Worldwide

Jezzika Chung, Copywriter, Anomaly