New Hampshire wants you to hit the road in ‘Discover Your New’ campaign

The pandemic changed travel as people looked for safer ways to vacation.

For many, trading in plane tickets for road trips was the solution to satisfying wanderlust during COVID-19. Sixty-two percent of people were planning road trips this summer instead of buying plane tickets, according to a study by Airbnb.

New Hampshire tourism board VisitNH wanted to encourage people to consider New Hampshire as a stop on their next trip. The tourism department revamped its existing campaign, “Discover New,” with agency of record GYK Antler, to show all the beauty the state has to offer.

In 2020 New Hampshire experienced a 15% drop in visits during its peak summer season, according to VisitNH. As travel slowly returned in 2021 VisitNH, which generates an estimated $5.6 billion in annual revenue, revamped its marketing efforts to attract this new cohort of road trippers.

With that shift in focus, the tourism board’s ad spend increased by 25% over its historical average summer spend.

VisitNH teamed up with Iron & Air, a magazine focused on the art, lifestyle and culture of motorcycles, to co-create “Sea to Sky.” The short film, directed by Dan Dunn, chronicles a one-day trip from the New Hampshire seacoast to the summit of Mount Washington, New England’s highest peak.

The film followed Iron & Air co-founders Adam Fitzgerald and Gregory George Moore as they traveled on their motorcycles, experiencing everything from the mountain and the sea to breweries and restaurants along the way.

Seeing the beauty of New Hampshire through the eyes of a motorcyclist put a “different perspective” on road tripping, Andrew Harris, GYK Antler creative director, told Campaign US.

“When you're on the motorcycle, you're experiencing a road trip a lot differently ” he said. “You're not encased in a vehicle. You're closer to the road and probably stop a lot more. Your senses are more a part of that road trip.”

The “Discover Your New” campaign also includes a short video content series, launched in July. VisitNH and GYK Antler partnered with the Matador Network to follow a family road tripping across New Hampshire in their Airstream. The landing page on VisitNH’s website featured different itineraries for tourists to explore, such as a tour of the Monadnock Region or visiting natural attractions in the White Mountain National Forest.

VisitNH also took the campaign to social media, tapping Boston-based influencer Lauren Wells, who took a family trip to the Merrimack Valley and Seacoast regions of the state. Wells got her followers involved by asking them to vote on which restaurants they should try and activities to do.

VisitNH’s target audience is typically road travelers from New England and New York, but the state expanded that to an approximately 600 miles radius for this campaign to reach Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania. VisitNH also is investing in a limited marketing effort in Canada to encourage travel once the country’s borders reopen.

“Discover Your New” runs throughout September with streaming radio, social and display, regional TV spots and contextual OOH billboards in New York City’s Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel and SoHo neighborhood, as well as Boston’s Logan Airport.

Although travel ramped back up this summer, the delta variant could deal another blow to the travel industry. But, VisitNH believes its focus on road trips will survive the impact.

“Overall, I think the messaging that we have out there and the product that we're offering lends itself to being adaptable to the pandemic situation,” Harris said.