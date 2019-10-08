New global campaign taps 150 creative artists to help disadvantaged children

One night while spending time with his children, renowned producer Tony Hollingsworth overheard a news report on BBC World Service radio that shook him so much it made him take action.

A young mother in Africa was on the show being interviewed about having lost her baby due to diarrhea.

"Ten cents would have bought the sachet that would have saved this baby’s life," said Hollingsworth. "If my child was showing even the slightest sign of illness we could call a doctor. The inequity was so striking that I promised that one day I would create my next global campaign specifically focused on vulnerable and disadvantaged children."

And that’s where Hollingsworth’s "The Listen Campaign" comes into play. The global annual initiative, which is set to launch in 2020, aims to highlight the one billion underprivileged children in the world, while celebrating those efforts that are already providing necessary aid.

Hollingsworth, who has been behind other global efforts like "Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Tribute" and "The Wall – Live In Berlin," is tapping into 150 creative artists from film, music and other categories to join the new campaign. The initiative is also focusing on projects from 75 of the world’s top children’s charities, and has more than 60 broadcasters providing $4 billion media exposure. The media is expected to drive at least 200 percent more exposure to these children’s issues than they usually receive.

"I believe when we get the world to listen to the problems faced by vulnerable and disadvantaged children - told in their own words - and the projects that are helping to solve these problems, the success will be replicated and scaled," said Hollingsworth.

Next summer on June 27, the campaign will include a Global Fundraising Broadcast called Listen Live, aiming to reach 500 million people in over 60 countries. ABC will air the broadcast in the U.S. from 8pm to 11pm that night.

"ABC is elevating The Listen Campaign with its far-reaching platform, airing the main fundraising broadcast Listen Live Plus and running several serialized long-form commercials during The View," said Timothy Dettro, VP of media solutions at Disney Advertising Sales, in a statement.

He added: "The Walt Disney Company is committed to leveraging the breadth of its portfolio to amplify causes like The Listen Campaign that improve the wellbeing of people around the world."

In addition to raising awareness of important issue, The Listen Campaign aims to raise and give out over $1 billion of direct funding in one decade.