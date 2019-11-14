New #ChooseWomen effort aims to finally close gender gap

While many organizations and companies are doing incredible work to empower women in various ways, there is "no unifying 'Super Bowl' moment that brings it all together and elevates it - with a simple call to action," said BBH’s Sarah Watson.

"This is the dream of #ChooseWOMEN Wednesday," the agency’s chairman, global and New York chief strategy officer told Campaign US.

Today, The Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO) and BBH have teamed up to launch the 2019 #ChooseWomen campaign, a social movement aimed at getting both men and women to pledge their support for women across all walks of life.

To bring the initiative to life, WEDO and BBH have decided to make December 4 #ChooseWOMEN Wednesday – or that "Super Bowl moment" mentioned by Watson. The movement is looking to encourage everyone in the country to support women on that day by shopping at women-owned businesses, listening to female musicians, reading books by female authors and more. The Wednesday follows Thanksgiving and falls in line with the spirit of Small Business Saturday and Giving Tuesday.

"The goal is to speed up women's equality by creating an annual calendar fixture that gives everyone, everywhere a platform to raise the profile of the women in their lives," said Watson.

The campaign includes a film, custom AR Instagram filter, posters, stickers and branded merchandise, like t-shirts and tote bags. BBH and WEDO are working on the campaign with no money – focusing on raising awareness through social media and word-of-mouth.

"This was an irresistible opportunity for us to get our hands dirty and really explore the power of what communications can do - with absolutely no budget - to help a crucial issue," Watson added.

In a push to reclaim the "glass ceiling," men and women are invited to share their stories on social of how they #ChooseWOMEN, celebrate their accomplishments and support women.

"So many women are doing fantastic things, but the data still shows there is a long way to go," said WEDO Founder and CEO Wendy Diamond in a statement. "By putting the collective power of the whole community behind them, we hope to bring equality a little bit closer."