New Carl's Jr. ad doesn't objectify women, but it's still weirdly sexual

by Oliver McAteer Added 6 hours ago

Argonaut leads the charge on a new campaign that sexualizes a burger.

Look us in the eyes and tell us you don’t want this juicy piece of meat all up in your grill.

We do. 

This latest work from Carl’s Jr. and agency Argonaut addresses its old ads which came under fire for objectifying women -- by sexualizing a burger.

The campaign, which launched on Monday, puts the double pattied Big Carl and the triple stacked Really Big Carl center stage with heapings of lust. 

"You Know What You Want" consists of 30-second and 15-second TV spots, plus social extensions.

The hero spot, Burger Wolf, shows a woman talking salaciously to her Big Carl, unleashing a torrent of passion for its cheese-cloaked patties, seeded buns and dripping sauce. Her monologue is hard to watch. In a good way.

Enjoy. Or don't. Either way, this new spot is worth talking about for all the right and wrong reasons. 

