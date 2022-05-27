New campaign responds to Florida anti-gay law: Don't Gag Us

by MM+M Staff Added 13 hours ago
Ad showing teenager with a Florida orange covering their mouth representing censorship with the words "Florida can't gag me."

The campaign, which debuted in a host of Florida cities, pushes back against the state’s law.

In advance of the “Don’t Say Gay” law going into effect in Florida on July 1, a group of organizations have debuted “The Gay Gag Order.” The campaign, launched in a host of Florida cities earlier this week, is designed to unify resistance against the law and support the LGBTQ+ students and educators it affects.

“The Gay Gag Order” campaign was created and led by nonprofit Live Out Loud and CDMP. It turns the familiar Florida orange into a symbol of defiance, the organizations said.

“Everyone associates oranges with Florida. But when you slice an orange and place the wedge in your mouth, it acts as a gag, preventing speech,” said CDMP executive creative director Gary Scheiner in a statement. “That is in essence what this law is doing, and we won’t stand for it.”

“Live Out Loud was founded to give this marginalized, often brutalized community a voice and a support system,” added Live Out Loud Founder and executive director Leo Preziosi Jr. in the statement. “When we saw this campaign for the first time, our jaws dropped. It stood for everything we’re about. And we knew we had to get behind it.”

This story first appeared on MM+M.

Tags

Start Your Free 30-Day Free Trial

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

Don’t miss your daily fix of breaking news, latest work, advice and commentary.

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS CampaignLiveUS Campaign_US

Up next:

Fake pharmaceuticals box reading "Cure for Racism" on the front and "There is no medical cure for racism" on the back.

‘Cure for Racism’ plants fake pillboxes to counter Asian hate

Ad showing teenager with a Florida orange covering their mouth representing censorship with the words "Florida can't gag me."

New campaign responds to Florida anti-gay law: Don't Gag Us

Mourners stand in front of memorial crosses at Robb Elementary School after the mass shooting that left 21 dead.

Interpublic, Omnicom CEOs condemn Texas elementary school mass shooting

Headshots of Michelle Vincent and David Jones

Mofilm brings on Google exec Michelle Vincent as global CEO