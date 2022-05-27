New campaign responds to Florida anti-gay law: Don't Gag Us

In advance of the “Don’t Say Gay” law going into effect in Florida on July 1, a group of organizations have debuted “The Gay Gag Order.” The campaign, launched in a host of Florida cities earlier this week, is designed to unify resistance against the law and support the LGBTQ+ students and educators it affects.

“The Gay Gag Order” campaign was created and led by nonprofit Live Out Loud and CDMP. It turns the familiar Florida orange into a symbol of defiance, the organizations said.

“Everyone associates oranges with Florida. But when you slice an orange and place the wedge in your mouth, it acts as a gag, preventing speech,” said CDMP executive creative director Gary Scheiner in a statement. “That is in essence what this law is doing, and we won’t stand for it.”

“Live Out Loud was founded to give this marginalized, often brutalized community a voice and a support system,” added Live Out Loud Founder and executive director Leo Preziosi Jr. in the statement. “When we saw this campaign for the first time, our jaws dropped. It stood for everything we’re about. And we knew we had to get behind it.”

