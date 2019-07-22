New campaign highlights tragic daily gun violence statistic

Global non-profit Good Measure has launched a new campaign to raise awareness of gun violence, highlighting the sickening statistic that guns kill 100 people every day in America.

The 100 Every Day initiative, launched in collaboration with creative agency Ueno and digital web specialist Van Holtz Co, features submission-based original artwork across the campaigns website and partner channels. Additional campaign support is coming from Funsize, McGarrah Jessee, Hypergiant, Hyperakt, Upstatement, Alright Studio, The Black Sheep Agency, NUU Group, Janitor Creative Studio, Craft CMS and Awwwards.

While 100 Every Day doesn’t ask for restrictions to Constitutional Rights, it calls for stronger common sense legislation to help save lives.

Good Measure Founder Alex Anderson said in a statement:"100 people die every single day from gun violence. That sort of declaration should come with disgust, horror or shock. But most likely, it didn’t. We all read that line and it feels normal, like nothing new. What will it take for us to care about the numbers again?"

The idea for 100 Every Day was born during Good Measure’s third pop-up agency project in New York City that brought together 100 creatives to brainstorm on a variety of non-profit projects. Good Measure’s team will head to San Diego for its next pop-up agency project.