New campaign encourages supporters to Spend With Ukraine

The world has rallied around Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighboring country in February, supporting everything from refugees and local enterprises.

Kyiv-based O0 Design (pronounced “O-zero”) wants to help sympathizers identify Ukrainian businesses a little bit easier so they can support the local economy. So it launched a campaign, called Spend With Ukraine, that introduces the world to a group of Ukrainian businesses that sell globally – and encourages people to spend with them.

Featured companies include sleepwear company Sleeper, womenswear brand Anna October, smart pet camera maker Petcube and online writing assistant Grammarly. Given the urgency of the crisis, the campaign came together in two weeks.

Unlike other humanitarian campaigns, ‘Spend With Ukraine’ doesn’t ask for donations, but rather spreads the message that “to spend with Ukraine is to stand with Ukraine,” said Andrey Klen, co-founder O0 Design and Petcube.

“Economics is the focus here,” she said. “Your purchase helps our defensive efforts and nears our victory.” She added that supporting individual companies translates to restarting the entire economy by increasing salaries and tax revenues and increasing the overall circulation of capital.

“Ukrainian team members will keep their jobs at these businesses,” Klen said. “It’s only logical that we promote Ukrainian businesses as the global community has been canceling Russian goods.”

The campaign, launched at the beginning of April, is already gaining steam, allowing O0 design to directly donate funds to international companies based in Ukraine.

“We have seen website traffic increase and attributed sales,” Klen said. “It is only the beginning, and we are willing to take it to greater heights.”

To stand with Ukraine by spending with Ukraine, visit www.ComeBackAlive.in.ua.