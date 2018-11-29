New business league October 2018: JWT jumps up

J. Walter Thompson made a sizeable jump up October’s new business league in its last month as a standalone shop.

The WPP agency, which merged this week with Wunderman, took home Mazda and United Health Group global creative wins.

Topping the global chart, however, is Publicis with an estimated overall year-to-date revenue of $180.3M, followed by Leo Burnett with $159.7M.

Amongst media agencies, OMD secured the Daimler business and continues to extend its global market presence with McDonald’s. Meanwhile, MediaCom retained the massive Coca-Cola U.K. business.

"In the U.S., Goodby moved up 85 places off the back of their BMW and Pepsi wins with Accenture’s MXM also moving up two spots," said R3 Principal Greg Paull. "Amongst U.S. media agencies, it was a strong month for Omnicom securing the U.S. Army and Daimler, and Initiative also picked up UPS and KPMG."

Global creative wins

U.S. creative wins

Top 10 global creative wins