New business league May 2019: Big surge by Leo Burnett

Leo Burnett has achieved some serious climbing on the global new business league with its creative win from Coors Light U.S.

The agency, whose other recent wins include Facebook Messenger, has an estimated overall year-to-date revenue of $51.5M, according to consultancy firm R3 Worldwide.

Leo Burnett leads the charge in America for May and serves as a well-timed entry for Liz Taylor, who recently moved from FCB Chicago to become global CCO. She was hired by Publicis Groupe creative head Nick Law, who is moving to Apple in the coming weeks.

But the agency is trailing behind Havas Worldwide, Ogilvy and DDB on a global scale. DDB takes top spot for the month with recent wins including iShares Global and Playstation. Ogilvy is still riding the Instagram Global wave.

The top ten global creative snags include Droga5’s Facebook and Huge’s Pantone.

Global creative wins

U.S. creative wins

Top ten global account wins