New business league May 2018: Publicis tops global creative

by Oliver McAteer Added 6 hours ago

A monthly snapshot of which agencies are dominating creative and media wins in the U.S. and globally.

Publicis took home the most creative work globally in May, while PHD topped media wins. 

The Publicis Groupe powerhouse won an estimated $143.1 million in year-to-date revenue, according to data compiled by R3.

Omnicom shop PHD scooped the media side with business wins amounting to $55.4 million. 

Top 10 U.S. creative agencies

 

Top 10 global creative agencies

Top 10 U.S. media agencies

Top 10 global media agencies

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us