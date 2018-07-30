New business league June 2018: Publicis dominates creative

by Oliver McAteer Added 9 hours ago

A monthly snapshot of which agencies are dominating creative and media wins in the U.S. and globally.

Publicis continued to command global creative wins over June after a successful May.

The agency has won an estimated $159.5 million in year-to-date revenue, according to data compiled by R3.

Recent wins include Nestle U.S., P&O, Ferries EMEA and Swarovski.

In the U.S., Saatchi & Saatchi finished June with an estimated $48 million in year-to-date revenue. Wins include P&G Fabric Care North America.

Meanwhile, WPP finished top globally for Q2 with an overal year-to-date revenue of $339 million. Publicis trails in second slightly with 329.3 million.

"Despite the ‘doom and gloom’ scenarios for the industry, this has been a generally buoyant year for the creative agencies in general," said Greg Paull co-founder and principal at R3. "Marketers still need breakthrough content and agencies continue to be the first port of call for this work.

"It’s been a really strong year for Publicis’ creative agencies so far, consolidating business such as P&G and Mercedes.  As a percent of revenue (2.7 percent) the group is second only to IPG (3.1 percent) in terms of business won.

"Conversely, Omnicom’s creative agencies have had a much tougher six months, winning a net of just $7 million in revenue."

Global creative wins

U.S. creative wins

Global Q2

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.

Tags

