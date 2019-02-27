New business league Jan 2019: BBDO tops global creative with huge 45 wins

BBDO charges into the 2019 with major creative wins in numerous markets around the world, according to a new business league collated by consultancy group R3.

Triumphs from Mercedes Benz China, MillerCoors and Remy Martin China saw the shop top January’s chart with an overall year-to-date revenue of $29M.

Elsewhere, Walmart’s decision to take a chunk of work in-house away from WPP’s Triad has dealt a huge blow to the shop's revenue.

Greg Paull, co-founder and principal at R3, told Campaign US: "It was a positive start for Omnicom agencies with BBDO kicking off in top spot with 45 wins across multiple markets. TBWA also performed well with global assignments from Gatorade and Singapore Airlines

"Amongst media agencies, it was WPP leading the way with both Mindshare and Wavemaker in the top three with some big wins in China and India.

"Johannes Leonardo’s scooping of the U.S. Volkswagen business saw it rise to the top of the creative agency table, with Deutsch’s global Reebok win putting them in hot pursuit."

He added: "Looking to media agencies, Horizon Media got off to a flying start with Peleton, Petsmart and a host of other wins, followed by IPG agencies Initiative and MullenLowe Mediahub."