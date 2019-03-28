New business league Feb 2019: MediaMonks climbs with Avon win

MediaMonks has made an appearance in the top 10 global creative wins for February, according to data compiled by consultancy group R3 Worldwide.

The Avon account catapulted Martin Sorrell’s shop into the big leagues with BBH (which took home a large slice of Barclays) and Publicis (which snagged HPB in the Singapore market).

Other notable triumphs come from Ogilvy, which added a consumer goods brand, Nestle content studio and Pfizer in China to its roster.

Greg Paull, principal at R3, said: "BBDO remained in top spot amongst creative and digital agencies this month, but Ogilvy significantly closed the gap with some big wins in Asia and elsewhere. Fastest movers this month were Publicis as well as Martin Sorrell's MediaMonks, which broke into the Top 20.

"Amongst media agencies, there was only a handful of global wins, with OMD moving up on their Snap win and Havas also doing so with Citizen Watches."

Speaking to the U.S. market, he added: "Of the top 10 creative wins this month, only one (TBWA) came from an agency within a holding group, showing the rise of the independents in New Business wins.

"Fastest mover this month was CP&B which picked up the Columbia business. Looking to media shops, Horizon Media looks set to stay number one for a while, with Universal McCann and Hearts and Science the fastest movers this month.

"It is interesting to see more independent creative agencies winning big assignments in the U.S. -- it reflects the hugely competitive nature of the world’s largest agency market."

