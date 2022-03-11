New Business Development Team of the Year 2021: Goodway Group

For the team at Goodway Group, the story of success goes as far back as 90 years. So when it found itself in the heart of a global pandemic, the leaders knew they needed a new watershed moment. That’s what led to the birth of the new business development team, a group so successful it’s already winning awards.

With over 600 companies and brands in its accounts, the agency knows its way around a successful strategy. Over the last 12 months, the firm has given its sales playbook a complete facelift. Under the leadership of Adam Herman, SVP of business development and strategy, the company has benefited massively.

His tenure has brought forth noteworthy partnerships, including DoorDash, Yamaha and Gymshark to name a few. Herman’s experience in revenue growth within the digital ad-tech industry for the last 15 years helped him redefine Goodway’s roadmap to success as a united team.

“I use Goodway-sponsored resources to prioritize my personal development and coaching,” Herman said. “We lead by example and have a compensation model, but we don’t focus on producing anxiety for our sellers.” Using Goodway’s monthly Dedicated Development Day (D3), the team learned the products’ impact on business outcomes and executed a personalized approach.

Compared to 2020, Goodway reported a 40% increase in margin revenue among client-direct businesses in 2021. The business development team also saw a lot of success with personal awards, honorable mentions and nationally recognized results.