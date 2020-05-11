New BJ's Wholesale Club ad shows emotional rollercoaster of more at-home cooking

When social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines were first put in place, whipping up elaborate dishes and new recipes was a fun, comforting pastime for many people. But now, nearly two months later, the joys of cooking every meal day after day are waning a bit – especially for families with children.

BJ’s Wholesale Club brings those emotions to life in its new "What’s For Dinner?" ad from Terri & Sandy and renowned director, photographer and artist Todd Selby.

The 30-second spot, launching on TV across key BJ’s markets, shows two parents as they go through the many pains and pleasures of cooking more meals at home, from the avalanche of dirty dishes to the heartwarming family-time in the kitchen.

Terri & Sandy came up with the idea for the campaign and brought it to life in just two weeks, with Selby featuring his own family in the spot.

"What's For Dinner" from Terri & Sandy on Vimeo.

The campaign, which launches on May 12 and includes 30 and 15-second videos for digital and social platforms, also showcases how BJ’s is able to support its consumers’ increased meal needs.

"Being at home means spending more time with family, especially in the kitchen and around the dining table," said Donna Noa, VP of brand marketing at BJ’s Wholesale Club, in a statement. "Our family-size packs are an affordable solution to keep families and refrigerators full, and our pick-up in club and grocery delivery make it more convenient to shop at BJ’s."