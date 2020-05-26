New animated Northwell Health ad shows a badass little girl uniting NY amid pandemic

In its new animated ad, Northwell Health, New York State’s largest health care provider, is looking to inspire and spread optimism by showing how one little girl can make a big difference.

The "Fearless leader" campaign, created in partnership with StrawberryFrog, includes a TV spot and media that will run across print, outdoor, radio, online and social, which was secured by Horizon Media.

Directed by MJZ’s Fredrik Bond and animated by EightVFX, the ad shows a young girl rallying New Yorkers to help healthcare workers who are fighting COVID-19. The ad – reminiscent of a graphic novel – also features renowned beat poet IN-Q, who voices how everyone can combat coronavirus with "love."

"New Yorkers are strong individuals and we want to continue to provide positive visuals and messages and reassure them that we will persevere," said Ramon Soto, CMO of Northwell Health, in a statement. "The little girl represents their collective bravery, toughness and triumph through adversity. We’ve been in this together since day one. And this advertisement celebrates that bond as we advance through this unique time."

Scott Goodson, CEO of StrawberryFrog said that seeing a little girl transform into a superhero in the new campaign is a "powerful message" for viewers.

"It is big, bold and larger than life when many other brands are mirroring hospitals and health care workers in their ads," he added.

In March, StrawberryFrog and Northwell teamed up to launch a campaign called "Information is Healthy, Fear is Not" that aimed to quell some panic by providing citizens with the latest data about COVID-19.