New Ad Council spot aims to scare you into not driving high, horror movie-style

Guess what? It’s never okay to drive high. Even if you’re being chased by a hungry grizzly bear. Or a swarm of angry bees. Or in the case of the new Ad Council spot… a masked axe murderer.

That’s right, Ad Council, in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Vox Creative, have launched a new campaign with a horror movie-like feel to remind people that it’s illegal to drive after smoking marijuana.

In the spot, which is Vox Creative’s first TV commercial, two men run for their lives from a masked, axe-wielding predator. The men appear to be saved when they find a truck, but when one of them turns the ignition on he realizes he can’t drive because he’s high. To find out what happens next, see the video below.

The ad, directed by the award-winning Vincent Peone, will run in a 30-second version on TV, as well as in a custom 30-second radio spot. An 80-second version will run via branded content on Vox.com, as well as on Vox Media’s proprietary ad marketplace, Concert.

Vox Creative and production company Artclass developed the original song in the spot, which was written, performed and produced by Daniel Grimsland.

The campaign also includes movie posters with fun fake reviews for social media, along with 15-second videos for Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.