New Ad Council effort highlights Alzheimer's warning signs

In honor of June’s Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Ad Council and the Alzheimer’s Association have teamed up to launch their first national initiative to address the disease.

The "Our Stories" campaign, created pro bono by The Community, showcases real narratives from people living with Alzheimer’s, with a focus on the defining moments in which they knew something was wrong. More than five million Americans live with Alzheimer’s and someone in the country develops the disease every 65 seconds.

According to a new survey from the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly nine out 10 Americans would want others to tell him if they were showing signs of memory loss or cognitive decline. On the flipside, 75 percent of respondents said they would find it challenging to discuss the signs with a close family member.

The campaign ad illustrations were hand-drawn by Bastien DuBois, and Academy Award-winning composer Gustavo Santaolalla created the music.

In addition to sharing facts and stats about Alzheimer’s, the "Our Stories" website provides visitors with tools and resources on the disease, such as conversation starters, a list of early signs, a downloadable discussion guide and more.