New ad amplifies Verizon's work to solve education inequality

On Sunday during the Emmys, Verizon will air a new commercial about its Innovative Learning program, which has been helping serve under-resourced students and schools in the U.S. since 2012.

Through Verizon Innovative Learning, Title 1 middle schools - where at least 40 percent of the students are considered to be low-income – receive the necessary new technologies, curriculums and opportunities they need to succeed in today’s tech-focused world.

The ad, created by mcgarrybowen, emphasizes that children in under-resourced communities need access to technology in order to be competitive in the workforce later in life.

"Verizon's overall creative strategy is to humanize technology to show how it enables and impacts real people," Andrew McKechnie, CCO of Verizon. "This campaign illustrates how Verizon Innovative Learning is bringing tech to the forefront of education."

McKechnie added that the company decided to debut the TV creative during the Emmy Awards because it’s a major cultural moment that will "help broaden awareness about education inequality and Verizon's commitment to closing the digital divide."

According to Verizon, 54 percent of students in its Innovative Learning program believe that having the right technology makes science more interesting, while 58 percent became more proficient in STEM.

Last September, Verizon launched its first 5G EdTech Challenge, which invited non-profits, universities and start-ups to submit ideas around how to transform middle school classrooms using 5G connectivity. In February, Verizon announced 10 winning organizations that shared $1 million and were given access to Verizon’s 5G Labs as well as support from the company’s engineers and mentors to enhance their solutions.