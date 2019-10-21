Neuro-inclusion: Wunderman Thompson's focus on developmental differences

The agency tapped the neurodiverse community for every aspect of the new campaign.

WPP’s Wunderman Thompson is looking to build a truly inclusive workforce by 2025 through its new campaign, "Delivering Jobs," which focuses on the often overlooked neurodiverse community.

With help from Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF) and their partners, Autism Speaks, Best Buddies and Special Olympics, Wunderman Thompson wants to address the fact that of the 6.5 million people with developmental differences in the U.S., more than 81 percent who are over 18 years old don’t have paying jobs. 

The PSA puts a spotlight on the fact that employers are missing out on a big workforce full of untapped potential. And Wunderman Thompson also walked the talk with the creation of the campaign.

"We wanted to ensure our PSA was living up to our mission, so we worked with neurodiverse writers, cast, and crew," said Jessica Stewart, Wunderman Thompson New York creative director, in a statement. "Not only is it important to create with the community, rather than on behalf of the community but it also elevates the work and makes it stronger."

Disability Activist and Wunderman Thompson’s Inclusive Practice Leader Christina Mallon, who has motor neuron disease, spearheaded the "Delivering Jobs" initiative. This important practice within the agency also recently won three Cannes Lions for its Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive work.

The campaign includes a PSA film, Times Square takeover and digital, social, print and out-of-home assets.

