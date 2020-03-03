Netflix and Bumble join lineup for Campaign Breakfast Experience

Netflix will be discussing all things brand experience at Campaign’s Breakfast event in Los Angeles.

Demand for experiences is high as brands increasingly look to inspire, engage and provoke.

But who’s doing it right and who’s getting it wrong? And how are brands working with agencies to create new, relevant and immersive worlds?

These are just some of the questions we’ll explore at Campaign US’ L.A. Breakfast Experience in partnership with Optimist on March 10.

The event, hosted at Optimist's L.A. studios, is the perfect place to learn, engage and network. Join us for a thought-provoking morning looking at the future of brand and human experiences.

Agenda

08.00 Registration, networking and breakfast

08.30 Welcome and introductions with Lindsay Stein, editor, Campaign US

08.35 Keynote by Rose Odeh, co-founder and CMO, Optimist

08.40 Panel discussion: Brand experience agencies v agencies that also do brand experience

Many agencies claim to be a brand experience agency, but what’s the difference between them and the specialists? Who’s doing it well? Who’s not? And are all agencies now becoming brand agencies?

Lindsay Stein, Editor, Campaign US (moderator)

Toygar Bazarkaya, Global Chief Creative Officer, Optimist

Johnny Corpuz, Director of Comms Strategy, Anomaly LA

Cam Levin, Chief Creative Officer, Sid Lee USA

Nathalie Con, VP, Strategy Director, Giant Spoon

09.10 Fireside chat: How can brand experiences be more human?

Ian Daly, head of brand strategy at Live Nation

Jen Howard , Managing Director for Entertainment, Media and Technology, Facebook

09.30 Audience debate: Watching a TVC or living an experience —where should brands allocate their budgets?

Laurie Keith, Vice President of Media, Social & Emerging, Ad Council

10.00 Fireside chat: What makes a brand experience a brand experience?

Lindsay Stein, editor, Campaign US (interviewer)

Shaden Abboushi, West Coat Partnerships Lead, Bumble

Lindsey Carpenter, Manager, Film & Experiential Events, Netflix

10.30 Close of event