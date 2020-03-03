Netflix and Bumble join lineup for Campaign Breakfast Experience

Netflix will be discussing all things brand experience at Campaign’s Breakfast event in Los Angeles.
Demand for experiences is high as brands increasingly look to inspire, engage and provoke.
But who’s doing it right and who’s getting it wrong? And how are brands working with agencies to create new, relevant and immersive worlds?
These are just some of the questions we’ll explore at Campaign US’ L.A. Breakfast Experience in partnership with Optimist on March 10.
The event, hosted at Optimist's L.A. studios, is the perfect place to learn, engage and network. Join us for a thought-provoking morning looking at the future of brand and human experiences.
Agenda
08.00 Registration, networking and breakfast
08.30 Welcome and introductions with Lindsay Stein, editor, Campaign US
08.35 Keynote by Rose Odeh, co-founder and CMO, Optimist
08.40 Panel discussion: Brand experience agencies v agencies that also do brand experience
Many agencies claim to be a brand experience agency, but what’s the difference between them and the specialists? Who’s doing it well? Who’s not? And are all agencies now becoming brand agencies?
Lindsay Stein, Editor, Campaign US (moderator)
Toygar Bazarkaya, Global Chief Creative Officer, Optimist
Johnny Corpuz, Director of Comms Strategy, Anomaly LA
Cam Levin, Chief Creative Officer, Sid Lee USA
Nathalie Con, VP, Strategy Director, Giant Spoon
09.10 Fireside chat: How can brand experiences be more human?
Ian Daly, head of brand strategy at Live Nation
Jen Howard , Managing Director for Entertainment, Media and Technology, Facebook
09.30 Audience debate: Watching a TVC or living an experience —where should brands allocate their budgets?
Laurie Keith, Vice President of Media, Social & Emerging, Ad Council
10.00 Fireside chat: What makes a brand experience a brand experience?
Lindsay Stein, editor, Campaign US (interviewer)
Shaden Abboushi, West Coat Partnerships Lead, Bumble
Lindsey Carpenter, Manager, Film & Experiential Events, Netflix
10.30 Close of event