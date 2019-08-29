NerdWallet doubles-down on marketing efforts with hire of first CMO

The geeks aren’t going anywhere.

NerdWallet is doubling-down on its marketing efforts with the appointment of its first CMO: Kelly Gillease.

She’s been at the finance platform for the past few months and steps into this new role after recent growth in ROI positive investments in Performance and TV media.

"Consumer trust is generally pretty low in the personal finance space," Gillease told Campaign US, speaking to the industry’s greatest challenges.

"NerdWallet's continued support of free consumer-first, editorially-driven, expert personal finance content has demonstrated our commitment to consumers to provide clarity for all their financial decisions and helped NerdWallet overcome the general skepticism and lack of trust around companies in the personal finance space."

The brand’s appointment comes as it launches its second phase of "Turn to the Nerds" campaign, which was created in partnership with San Francisco-based AOR Argonaut.

Gillease praised the brand/agency marketing structure. She said: "We're incredibly lucky at NerdWallet to have both a stellar in-house Brand Studio team as well as a strong, collaborative partnership between that team, our Brand Marketing team, and Argonaut.

"I can't say enough good things about how well all three of these teams work together as one to strategize and execute challenging and creative marketing campaigns that drive results. They're such a great bunch to work with, it's one of the joys of my job!"

This new marketing drive continues to bring to life the truth about how people often think about their money -- in the smallest and biggest of moments. It is aimed at encouraging people to "Turn to the Nerds" for answers to all of their personal finance questions that get in the way of living their best life.

Argonaut Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Hunter Hindman, added: "We’re really proud of where we’ve taken the "Turn to the Nerds" platform over the last year and the "Money Questions" work is some of our best yet.

"It’s overwhelming for people to know where to go with their money questions. With this campaign, we have been able to distill all of what NerdWallet does down to a simple, compelling human benefit that can live seamlessly across both NerdWallet products as well as our varied media touch points."