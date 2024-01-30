Nerds marketers on teasing Super Bowl spot and working with Addison Rae

Nerds has seen a tremendous rise in sales in the last five years, from $50 million in 2019 to over half a billion dollars in 2023. That growth can be attributed in large part to Nerds Gummy Clusters, released in 2020 and now one of the top selling candies in the sugar candy category, according to Circana data provided by the brand.

It’s only fitting that, with the steep rise in consumer interest, parent company Ferrara would choose to make its Super Bowl debut with a Nerds Gummy Clusters ad.

“Growth is really a big reason why now is the right moment for Nerds to show up on the world’s biggest stage,” said Brian Camen, senior director of content and public relations at Ferrara.

And while the brand has cultivated its Gen Z audience through TikTok and partnerships with celebrity fans like Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, “everyone with a mouth loves Nerds,” said Camen. Nerds was looking to expand its reach and saw the Big Game as the perfect place to do so since it garners a wide general audience across demographics.

In a bid to ensure its debut Super Bowl ad will be deemed a success, the brand has developed a teaser spot and is working with a well-known celebrity.

Creating the teaser

To drum up excitement for its Game Day ad, Nerds worked with PR agency Golin to concept a teaser trailer starring dancer and musician Addison Rae, a familiar face for Gen Zers and TikTok users.

In the spot, Rae is in a dance studio coaching a student or group of students that the audience cannot see, presumably in advance of the filming for the final commercial. Fans are then encouraged to take guesses as to who Rae is coaching to build anticipation for their appearance during the debut spot — and shepherd consumers to its social media channels, since the full spot will reveal on Nerds’ socials and Rae’s TikTok.

The trailer is not running on television, as some trailers have this year. Instead, it will appear as paid media in-feed and in-stream across social platforms TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook.

Camen credited Golin with pitching the concept itself in hopes to “set the stage for our Big Game spot.”

Ferrara’s in-house creative team worked with Golin to “refine the idea” and enlisted Digitas Chicago during the production process to “ensure we were connecting the dots between this teaser and future content that will come out during the game,” he added.

Unit9 Films produced the teaser, and Alan Bibby directed.

The teaser is just one piece of the “360-degree marketing campaign,” noted Camen, which also includes PR, retail and paid media “to extend the creative beyond just the day-of.” Mindshare oversaw paid media and AUC handled retail.

Ron D’Innocenzo, chief creative officer, North America, at Golin, said the aim of the work was to “use unconventional means to bring anticipation to what we’re doing.”

“The Super Bowl has become all about, ‘what are [brands] going to do?’” he said. “Having a teaser piece that people are going to talk about is important” and intends to get consumers to look forward to the reveal at the Big Game.

According to D’Innocenzo, the teaser is producing the hype it had intended. “People are already trying to guess who it is that [Rae] is training; that’s what we’re looking for,” he said.

Why casting Addison Rae was a “no-brainer”

As celebrities have increasingly taken over Super Bowl commercials, it was important that Nerds chose a celebrity that made sense for its audience and for the brand itself. According to both Camen and D’Innocenzo, Rae was the “perfect fit” for the role.

For one, Rae is apparently a fan of Nerds — and its Gummy Clusters in particular. “She’s talked about the brand and the product in the past, unaided and before any partnership,” said Camen. A press release for the teaser also pointed out that Nerds Gummy Clusters are Rae’s snack of choice when rehearsing in the dance studio.

D’Innocenzo noted it was important for all involved that the talent chosen for the spot should not be “just a celebrity for celebrity’s sake.” He added, “Sometimes, some [celebrities] have no connection to the product, but they’ve got a lot of followers and they get stuck into ads.”

The choice needed to be thoughtful, and Rae ended up being “a perfect fit creatively as well as strategically,” he added. When it came to the strategy, Nerds was looking for talent that was universally appealing but that was especially well-known by the target demographic that propelled Gummy Clusters to new heights: Gen Z.

“Our core consumer is Gen Z, and given this, we wanted to connect with Gen Z through talent that is active in spaces where our fans are present and engaged,” added Camen, who said her casting was a “no-brainer” for this reason.

Rae also contributed to the creative process. According to Camen, the team brought the concept to Rae, who worked with her own choreographer to develop the dance she’s coaching during the spot.

Camen added that she has a deep understanding of the product, pointing to a recent interview with Billboard in which she said she was in her “Nerds Gummy Cluster era; soft on the inside but got to be a little bit guarded…protecting my soft center.”

“No one told her to say that — she really is that passionate,” added D’Innocenzo.

Looking ahead to the Big Game

Ahead of Nerds’ Big Game debut, the brand and creative partner were mum on details of the final spot. But consumers will “be in for a multi-sensorial experience with our ad,” just as they are when consuming a Nerds product, said Camen.

The spot itself, set to air during the second quarter, will not be the only area Nerds will be active. During the game, the brand will “have an active and engaged presence on the social platforms we’re already participating on,” which include TikTok and Instagram. The brand is not active on X, formerly Twitter.

TikTok is the brand’s main social channel, where it has 175,000 followers and over 600,000 likes across its content. It plans to use the platform to build anticipation before the Super Bowl and continue the conversation after the game is done.

“Our core target audience is on [TikTok]; it makes sense for us to have an engaged presence on that platform, and we will continue to do that leading up to and after the Big Game,” said Camen.