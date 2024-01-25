What still needs to be done to bring diverse directors to the Super Bowl

In June, Free the Work, a non-profit which aims to get underrepresented creatives behind-the-camera work, released its inaugural Super Bowl Shortlist in an attempt to diversify the directors behind Big Game ads.

Historically, directors for Super Bowl ads have been overwhelmingly white and male. Last year, for instance, only 11 of the 60 spots that aired were directed by women or people of color.

To combat the cycle of exclusivity, Free The Work’s shortlist put forward 10 award-winning, well-respected and talented directors who have not been given the opportunity to bid for or work on a Super Bowl spot.

Of the 10 directors, four were given the opportunity to bid for a Super Bowl spot. One passed because the script was not the right fit for them, and of the three that participated in bids, one — Wes Walker — was given the job to direct Audi’s commercial in partnership with Ogilvy.

“Forty percent getting opportunities to bid on the Super Bowl is an incredible result” for the first year releasing a the shortlist, says Pamela Buzick Kim, executive director at Free The Work, adding that she believes the effort helped drive awareness.

“The fact that we showed our top 10 finalists to over 350 people in the ad industry since June, I think, brings a lot more top-of-mind [consideration],” she says. “Doing a shortlist is not necessarily the thing we thought would make a difference, but it has created exposure and impact.”

But the project aims to call out the lack of opportunities given to directors from marginalized groups more broadly, while also clearly defining the qualifications that advertisers require from Super Bowl ad directors — and calling attention to their exclusionary impact.

Changing the status quo

Having directed two $1.5 million jobs is a main qualifier for Super Bowl directorial work. But according to Buzick Kim, there aren’t too many jobs of this size to begin with — and those that do exist continue to land in the laps of those who have them before, keeping diverse directors from the Big Game stage.

Directors on Free the Work’s Super Bowl Shortlist do meet the on-paper requirement, but could still be seen as a risky bet if they haven’t directed a Big Game ad before. And without the appetite to take a risk on a first time Super Bowl director, these coveted jobs are awarded to the same candidates year after year.

“When you’re doing a Super Bowl spot, there’s always going to be a certain amount of ‘client risk’ because you’re dealing with a lot of money in a very large playground,” says Buzick Kim.

“The quality of the Super Bowl [ads] has dropped; it’s a bit of the Wild West in terms of start-ups coming in and a lot less quality within live action broadcast in general,” she continues. “In some ways, that creates an opportunity to get different folks lined up [for jobs].”

That’s why as part of the Super Bowl shortlist project, Free the Work aimed to chip away at some of the elusive and restrictive requirements around Super Bowl work.

Still, after working with the industry to get these extensive requirements laid out on paper, there was no interest in lowering the criteria: “It’s just business as usual,” says Buzick Kim.

Next year, she hopes to include Super Bowl ad budget data on the shortlist to demonstrate how qualifications for directors don’t always line up with the production budget.

Free the Work collects data through an internal platform that relies on directors to self-identify across demographics and provide feedback from their experiences, such as whether they were paid to pitch for work.

Across the industry, Buzick Kim says directors and producers tell her that large jobs “keep going back to the same type of person,” and that diverse talent feel they don’t get access to the same high-budget projects as their white male peers. Collecting this data makes that disparity quantifiable.

“If I went to the ad agency or internal agency, they would probably say, ‘we just gave the job to whoever was creatively the best,’” Buzick Kim said. “Without getting a better system for feedback and without tracking behind-the-camera data, we’re going to continue to have this division.”

Can star power help?

As celebrities are increasingly relied upon to draw attention for Super Bowl ads, they could push for diverse behind-the-camera talent.

“There are some celebs that are certainly very vocal,” says Buzick Kim, adding that at the same time, their representatives might hesitate to add including diverse talent on set as a requirement.

“Their agents don’t want to put up a barrier to getting their client booked for a giant Super Bowl job, and when it’s mentioned afterward, it falls by the wayside,” she says.

Free the Work is also advocating for brands to hire directors with a real connection to the story versus just someone who has the qualifications on paper.

“Who is the audience you’re trying to reach and what is the story you’re trying to tell? Not every audience and every story you’re going to tell is going to be something that a [white male director] is either interested in or has the lived experience to be in,” she says.

Buzick Kim also hopes the next iteration of the Super Bowl shortlist can further emphasize the power that DE&I can hold for businesses.

“When capitalism comes into DE&I, budget and time is always going to supersede in these types of businesses,” she says.