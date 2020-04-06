Need a freelancer? Here's an open resource for adland's contractor talent

by Oliver McAteer Added 6 hours ago

WFH Freelancer was created in direct response to the COVID-19 job losses.

Introducing WFH Freelancer: An open resource for anyone in adland wanting to hire a contractor. 

The huge pool of talent, created by Andrew Cardenas, a freelancer in hybrid roles of design and technology for the past decade, was built and published just days after COVID-19 began claiming victim to the industry’s freelancers. 

"WFH Freelancers is a shortcut tool for creative recruiters in advertising -- their little black book of talents readily available," Cardenas told Campaign US. 

"As a freelancer myself, I've noticed the first people affected (and left behind sometimes) are the freelancers. I hope this tool is the first of many to pop-up globally that brings organization, confidence, and assurance back to our talented workforce."

The website offers three pillars: An area for freelancers to list their specialities and contact details; the list itself for adland’s recruiters and; a bulk of resources including a collection of open roles and help with mental health.

