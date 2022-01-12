NBCUniversal selects iSpot.tv as a new measurement partner

NBCUniversal has selected iSpot.tv as one of its new alternative measurement partners, the company announced on Thursday.

The media company will team up with Publicis Media to test iSpot.tv’s measurement solutions with the agency’s clients starting in Q1. According to a press release, NBCU will also use iSpot.tv to measure advertising during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games and Super Bowl LVI in February.

The multi-year deal with iSpot is the first major announcement from NBCU on the measurement front following an RFP in August seeking alternative providers.

iSpot.tv will be responsible for measuring ads and program ratings, including cross-screen media consumption, reach and frequency, and impressions across NBCU’s portfolio. Advertisers will be able to measure real-time airing data for linear TV buys, streaming and time-shifted viewing, verified ad impressions, reach and frequency, linear and streaming overlap and incremental reach.

According to NBCU, measurement will be provided at the household level as well as at the individual level for age and gender demographics, as well as custom audience segments. Select advertisers will also have access to “impact” measurement, which includes attention tracking, interruption rates, business-outcome reporting and creative performance. The tests will include pre-testing and brand-lift analysis.

The selection of iSpot comes after NBCU called for “measurement independence” and transparency in August, after Nieslen requested its third service hiatus in under a year. The media company sent RFPs to more than 70 partners and received more than 100 responses, including from Nielsen, which was one of the first to submit a pitch.

Despite the partnership with iSpot.tv, NBCU will not limit itself to one measurement partner, but instead will select several to test and learn throughout the year, with the goal to ultimately work with a handful of providers.

“The goal is that we certify, across each category, three to five partners,” said Kelly Abcarian, EVP of measurement impact at NBCUniversal. “As we come into more first-party consumer data, we think it's imperative to ensure that we maintain strict privacy and security guidelines at all times.”

In the meantime, Abcarian notes that NBCU is educating marketers on new ways to measure performance and will share a curated Olympics dashboard with clients. After the test and learn process, NBCU will host feedback sessions on the reporting.

The selection of iSpot builds on NBCU’s recent introduction of NBCUnified, a first-party consumer data and identity platform underpinning its portfolio. According to the company, both the new data platform and the selection of new measurement partners will impact how the company will work with advertisers during the 2022 to 2023 Upfronts.